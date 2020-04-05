|
Kenneth Ernest Kampfe Kenneth Ernest Kampfe, 91, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 with the love of his life, Sally Willsie Kampfe, by his side. He was born and raised in Omaha, Neb., and lived there for 86 years, before moving to Kansas City to be close to his only living sibling, Harriet Kampfe Kokjer, and his daughter, Ann Kampfe. Ken, who was born on January 22, 1929, was the second-oldest of Esther and Ernest Kampfe's six children. He graduated from Benson High School in 1946 and Iowa State University in 1950 with a degree in Engineering. Sally and Ken were married in Omaha shortly after Ken graduated, and their marriage was the stuff of fairy tales: Together, they raised five children and an adopted AFS student Kazutomo Goh from Japan. Together, they ran a family business, Willsie Cap & Gown. Together, they traveled the world, visiting five different continents with their family and friends. And together, they spent 67 years side-by-side. For as much as Ken was given, he gave so much more back to the world and the Omaha community. The Heartland Chapter of the American Red Cross would call Ken often, knowing they could rely on him to give blood whenever they needed. He donated 1,050 units of blood in his lifetime. Ken was a lifelong member of the Downtown Rotary in Omaha, gave his time to the Salvation Army and served on the District 66 school board, the board of the Omaha Boys & Girls Club and the Nebraska Methodist Hospital board of trustees. Above all, Ken was thankful. Thankful for his six kids and all they grew up to be, thankful to have spent so much time with his grandchildren, and thankful for, late in life, to have his sweetheart Sally by his side, along with the nurses and caregivers at Bishop Spencer Place/Windsor Care, who showed him such grace and compassion in his final years. Ken is survived by Sally Kampfe, his adoring wife of 67 years, his loving sister Harriet Kokjer, his sons Paul Kampfe (wife Jennifer), Tom Kampfe (wife Kat), John Kampfe (wife Amy), Clark Kampfe (wife Amy), his daughter Ann Kampfe (husband Cliff), along with 17 grandchildren and seven (and counting) great grandchildren. Ken was predeceased by his parents, Esther and Ernest Kampfe; his siblings DeMaris Jarrett, Darryl Kampfe, Bill Kampfe and Betty Phelps and Kazutomo Goh, Ken and Sally's adopted Japanese son. The family kindly asks that you consider donating to American Red Cross, Heartland Chapter (2912 South 80 Ave. Omaha, NE 68124 -- please list in check memo "Ken Kampfe Memorial") or to the Saint Luke's Foundation in support of Bishop Spencer Place's Memory Care Community. Contributions can be made online: saintlukesgiving. org/donate or mailed to the Saint Luke's Foundation, 901 E. 104th Street, Kansas City, MO 64131.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2020