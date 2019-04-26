|
Kenneth "Kenny" Eugene Roe Kenneth "Kenny" Eugene Roe, 63, of Belton, MO went to his eternal rest, Tues. April 23rd surrounded by his loved ones He continues to live on through his wife of 44 years, Renee (Benoit) Roe, daughters Katie Norton (Brian) and Amy Hooker (Eric). He also leaves his grandchildren, Charlotte, Shelby, Hayley Campbell (Austin), Ethan, Ashlyn, Emory, Eli, and Great grandchildren, Kase and Paislee. His mother Kay Roe; brothers- Bud Roe (Joan) and Jay Roe (Joy) and sister Sandi Kesler (Steve), brother-in-law Ron Benoit (Mae). Many nieces and nephews, he was proceeded in death by his father, Marvin L Roe. Services will be held on Saturday April 27 at New Vision Christian Center -12400 Grandview Rd, Grandview MO. Friends may call from 10am-11am with a brief service at 11:00 am (Meal to follow). In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF). www.diabetetsresearchsearch.org Your condolences may be made at www.mcgilleygeorgebelton.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2019