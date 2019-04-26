Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley & George Funeral Home and Cremation Services
611 Chestnut
Belton, MO 64012
(816) 322-2995
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Roe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Eugene "Kenny" Roe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth Eugene "Kenny" Roe Obituary
Kenneth "Kenny" Eugene Roe Kenneth "Kenny" Eugene Roe, 63, of Belton, MO went to his eternal rest, Tues. April 23rd surrounded by his loved ones He continues to live on through his wife of 44 years, Renee (Benoit) Roe, daughters Katie Norton (Brian) and Amy Hooker (Eric). He also leaves his grandchildren, Charlotte, Shelby, Hayley Campbell (Austin), Ethan, Ashlyn, Emory, Eli, and Great grandchildren, Kase and Paislee. His mother Kay Roe; brothers- Bud Roe (Joan) and Jay Roe (Joy) and sister Sandi Kesler (Steve), brother-in-law Ron Benoit (Mae). Many nieces and nephews, he was proceeded in death by his father, Marvin L Roe. Services will be held on Saturday April 27 at New Vision Christian Center -12400 Grandview Rd, Grandview MO. Friends may call from 10am-11am with a brief service at 11:00 am (Meal to follow). In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF). www.diabetetsresearchsearch.org Your condolences may be made at www.mcgilleygeorgebelton.com
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley & George Funeral Home and Cremation Services
611 Chestnut
Belton, MO 64012
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now