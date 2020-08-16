Kenneth Eugene Ryan Kenneth Eugene Ryan, 97, Raymore, Missouri passed away on August 7, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2021, with burial at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Kenneth was born on August 17, 1922 in Kansas City, Missouri. He was the son of C.R. Ryan and Rue (Gates) Ryan. He graduated from Westport High School in 1940. Kenneth served in the Army Air Corps from 1942-1945 receiving the Good Conduct medal, a service he was very proud of. He married Martha Scrivner on October 20, 1947. After working for the federal government for 30 years, he retired in 1984. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Martha, parents C.R. and Rue Ryan, brother, Clarence Ryan, and daughter Susan Geuss. He is survived by his daughter Laurie Christen (Bill), and grandchildren, Todd Sparks (Ashley), Chad Sparks (Dawn), Erin Fellers (Ronnie) and great grandchildren, Neil Crose, Cole Sparks, and Kiera Sparks. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fellowship of John in care of Foxwood Springs, 1500 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore, MO, 64083.