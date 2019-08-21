Kansas City Star Obituaries
Kenneth Giles Obituary
Kenneth W. Giles Kenneth W. Giles, 82 of Hamburg, IA formerly of Lake Lotawana, MO. He worked for various insurance companies in Kansas City, including AAA and American Family for 30 years. Survived by wife of 47 years, Mary Ann Giles, niece and nephew Colleen Pelser and Brian Lutz of Baltimore, MD, & cousin Carolyn Gordon of Nevada, MO. Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019 in McFall Cemetery, McFall, MO. Memorialscan be made to the Hamburg Rescue Squad. Online remembrances to www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Arr: Rash-Gude Funeral Home
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 21, 2019
