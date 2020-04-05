|
|
Kenneth H. Anderson Kenneth H. Anderson, 70, of Roeland Park, Ks, passed away quietly at home on March 29, 2020. He had suffered many years with end stage renal disease, COPD and congestive heart failure. He is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Treva Anderson. He leaves his wife of 37 years, Geraldine (Geri) Douglas-Anderson of the home. He is survived by his four children, Kenny Anderson, Kansas City, KS; Lynne Anderson-Schutt, Prairie Village, KS; Angie Anderson, Nixa, MO and Adam Anderson, Excelsior Springs, MO. He also leaves 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He is also survived by his sister and her husband Sandra Anderson-Walker and William Walker of Edgerton, KS; his nephew Pat Walker and niece Stephanie Walker, both of Gardner, KS. He graduated from Rosedale High School in 1968. He proudly worked as a Yardmaster for the KATY railroad since 1969 and continued with the Union Pacific railroad upon their merger until his retirement in 2009 due to his poor health. Due to the current health issues of the world, no public services will be held.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2020