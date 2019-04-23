Kenneth J. Evans Kenneth J. Evans passed away at home Sun. April 14th. Born March 21st, 1933 in Welland, Ontario, Canada to Reginald and Mildred Evans. Preceded in death by his wife Doris (Simmonds) and son Mark, sister Clara Mack and his parents. He attended Palmer Chiropractic College and practiced in Hamilton, Ontario for many years. He was loved and respected for his contribution to amateur hockey as co-founder of the Hamilton Huskies. Friends knew him as "Doc". Most of all he loved his family. He is survived by his wife, Mary, children Brian and Terri, Kim and Jeff, Tracy, John and Jim, stepchildren Heather, Julia and Bill. He was loved by 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren who called him "Buck". He will be dearly missed. Celebration of Ken's life will be Saturday, April 27th at 3 pm, Crossroads Reformed Church, 10551 Quivira Rd, Overland Park, KS. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dr. Kenneth J. Evans Endowment Scholarship at Palmer Chiropractic College would be greatly appreciated. Chiropractic College at http://www.palmer.edu/palmer/forms/development.aspx.

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary