Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth J. Evans

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth J. Evans Obituary
Kenneth J. Evans Kenneth J. Evans passed away at home Sun. April 14th. Born March 21st, 1933 in Welland, Ontario, Canada to Reginald and Mildred Evans. Preceded in death by his wife Doris (Simmonds) and son Mark, sister Clara Mack and his parents. He attended Palmer Chiropractic College and practiced in Hamilton, Ontario for many years. He was loved and respected for his contribution to amateur hockey as co-founder of the Hamilton Huskies. Friends knew him as "Doc". Most of all he loved his family. He is survived by his wife, Mary, children Brian and Terri, Kim and Jeff, Tracy, John and Jim, stepchildren Heather, Julia and Bill. He was loved by 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren who called him "Buck". He will be dearly missed. Celebration of Ken's life will be Saturday, April 27th at 3 pm, Crossroads Reformed Church, 10551 Quivira Rd, Overland Park, KS. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dr. Kenneth J. Evans Endowment Scholarship at Palmer Chiropractic College would be greatly appreciated. Chiropractic College at http://www.palmer.edu/palmer/forms/development.aspx.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.