Kenneth Jay Swails Kenneth Jay Swails, 91, St. Charles, MO, passed peacefully to his Lord on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at his home in St. Charles, MO after a long illness with pneumonia and heart failure. His daughters Susan and Sharon were at his side. Kenneth was born: November 28, 1927. He married Joyce Darlene (Bietz) December 27, 1949. He proudly served his nation in the 1940-50's in the Navy Reserves and U.S. Marines as Hospital Corpsman and Pharmacist Mate 3rd class. His 39 yrs. of employment was with Farmland Industries, Inc. of Kansas City, MO. His position prior to retirement in 1990 was President of Farmland Securities Co. He was a member of the Community of Christ church as an ordained minister. He was a member of the Presiding Bishopric Investment Committee including chm; served on the World Church Finance Board; member, officer and committee chm. for Outreach International, an anti-poverty and health organization world wide. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father and brother, Norman. He and his wife and two daughters vacationed throughout various states, both oceans, Canada and Mexico. He and Joyce enjoyed cruises overseas and several company oriented trips throughout the U.S. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Ethel Swails; his wife, Joyce; his son, Steven Edwin Swails, and granddaughter, Rebecca Lynn Toebben. His Celebration of Life service will be at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, Liberty, MO on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Visitation at 9:30; Service at 11:00; and luncheon following at the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church at 12:30. Burial following at Maple Grove Cemetery, Stewartsville, MO at a later time.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 10, 2019