Kenneth Koger
August 14, 1936 - October 9, 2020
Lawrence, Kansas - "There is permanent whitewater ahead…beyond the whitewater you will see majestic mountains in the distance." – Ken Koger, 8/14/1936 – 10/9/2020.
The Kenneth Harvey Koger river of life originated in Horton, Kansas where he was born to Dorothy Eleanor (Crawford) Koger & Stephen Harrison "Harry" Koger, Jr. Ken graduated from Horton High School in 1954, & from Ottawa University in 1960. It was at Ottawa that he met Ruthanne "Chris" Christian.
Ken & Chris were married in 1961 & celebrated almost 60 years together.
Ken started as a bond trader with Burns Pauley in Topeka, KS. Always looking for a challenge, he & his good friend Ron Reimer started the investment firm Reimer and Koger, in Merriam, KS in 1973.
Surviving family members include his wife Chris, Lawrence, KS; children Pamela Koger?Jesup (Ben), Alexandria, VA; James Koger (Hope), Overbrook, KS; and Stephen Koger, III (Heidi), Lawrence, KS; grandchildren Sarah Jesup; Madison Kurtz (Andrew), Mallory, Colin, Cameron, Preston, Quincy, Harper
and Saige Koger; Josh Koger (Carissa) & Aundrea Koger; step?grandchildren Christian & Amy Stromgren; great?grandchildren Evelyn Kurtz & Cyler Koger, & brothers?in?law Ray Christian (Marilyn), Fishers, IN; & Gary Christian (Wanda), Topeka, KS. We will forever remember his incredible intelligence & will miss his
morning emails.
Ken donated his body to the KU School of Medicine for the study of Parkinson's. In his honor we ask that donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, or to 350.org
to combat climate change.
No in?person services are currently planned. A virtual visitation will be held on Nov. 15, 2:00 – 4:00 pm CST. Please email kenkogermemorial2020@gmail.com to RSVP. Go to https://rumsey? yost.com/2020/10/kenneth?harvey?koger/
for a fuller memorial. Stay curious. Go vote.