Kenneth Landon Summers
1936 - 2020
Kenneth Landon Summers Kenneth Summers, 83, passed away on May 12, 2020. A graveside service will be held on May 18, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Kansas City, KS. Kenneth was born on July 24, 1936 in Kansas City, KS. He was employed at Southwestern Bell for 42 years. He was a member of the Bonner Springs Jaycees for many years. He volunteered on the Bonner Springs ambulance several years. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents Ethel and Robert Summers, son Bill Summers, six brothers, one sister and great grandson Mason. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Kathy Summers, daughter Cindy Dalaba and husband Olin, son Nick Summers and wife Pam, six grandchildren: Amber, Penny, Tricia, Kristy, Shawn and Erin, twelve great grandchildren: Chris, Jaxson, Levi, Zach, Caleb, Liberty, Arabella, Valkyrie, Astra, Rainey and Flora. Fond condolences and memories may be shared at www.chapelhill-butler.com.


Published in Kansas City Star on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
9133343366
