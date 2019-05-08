|
Kenneth Lee Park Kenneth Lee Park, 58, died April 14, 2019 in his Lee's Summit, MO home. Kenneth was born June 28, 1960 to James A. and Jane Park in Paducah, KY. HIs family relocated to West Africa in 1972 to work as Southern Baptist missionaries. Ken graduated from the American Cooperative School in Monrovia, Liberia in 1979. Back in the States, Ken enlisted in the US Navy, working as a statistician on the USS Independence. Upon discharge, Ken settled in Kansas City, MO where he met his wife. They married on Oct. 5, 2002 and had a son and daughter. He worked as a Microsoft-certified customer support technician.Ken loved fishing and turkey hunting. Survivors include his wife Annette Altman Park, son Daniel (16), daughter Sarah (13) of LSMO, parents Rev. James and Jane Park(LSMO), sister Karen Williamson (Michael) (KCMO), Kathi (Anthony) Gutierrez (KCMO), brother James Kip Park (LSMO), and many family and friends in MO and KY. A Private Celebration of Life will be held on June 28, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to a college fund for his son and daughter.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 8, 2019