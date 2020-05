Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth Lee Ragsdale Ken Ragsdale passed away May 3, 2020 at 82. Private services were May 9. Survivors include sister, Flora Phillips, wife, Anita, daughter Kimberly (Ragsdale) Bookhout, and son-in-law, Tom. Ken joined the U.S. Navy in 1955, opened Ken's Barber Shop in 1961 in Overland Park, KS., and retired 2004.



