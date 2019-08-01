Kansas City Star Obituaries
Kenneth Lee Simpson


1932 - 2019
Kenneth Lee Simpson Obituary
Kenneth Lee Simpson Kenneth Lee Simpson of Independence, Missouri, died Sunday, July 28, at Centerpoint Hospital, surrounded in love by his wife, Betty, his children and their spouses, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 10am on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Woods Chapel Community of Christ Church. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am. Ken was born in Midland, Michigan on July 9, 1932 to LaVerne and Mildred (Ouderkirk) Simpson. He had a lifelong career of leadership and ministry with the Community of Christ Church, and served in numerous areas in the United States, Great Britain, and Haiti. Ken was known for his wisdom and wit, beautiful voice and soulful prayers, listening ear and sincere friendship. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and loyal friend who will be missed greatly. Ken is survived by his wife, Betty (Young) Simpson; a son, Van and Jeanne Simpson of St. Joseph, MI; a stepson Greg Young of Independence, MO; a daughter, Judith and Craig Olson of Harlan, IA; a stepdaughter, Judy Young and Jeff Holzbaur of Independence, MO; a daughter, Susan and David McCanless of Lee's Summit, MO; granddaughters Meghan Simpson of Grand Rapids, MI, Courtenay, Patrick, and Ryker Treece of Gallatin, MO, Jill Simpson of Grand Rapids, MI, Maggie, Tyler, and Adley Hosfield of Lee's Summit, MO, Sarah and Bryan Lucke of Omaha, NE; and grandsons, James Olson, of Omaha, NE and Neil and Kimberly Houston, and Beau Young of Independence, MO. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marion (Kendrick) Simpson; his parents; sister Corrine Olson; and brother Durwood LaVerne (Bud) Simpson. Gifts are suggested to Outreach International and HealthEd Connect. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Chapel 816-373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 1, 2019
