Kenneth Lee "Kenny" Strausbaugh

Kenneth Lee "Kenny" Strausbaugh Obituary
Kenneth Lee "Kenny" Strausbaugh Kenneth Lee (Kenny) Strausbaugh, age 68, of Bucyrus, KS, passed away on April 8, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday April 14, 2019 at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church Wea, Bucyrus, KS. The Rosary will be prayed on Monday April 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the church with the funeral mass following at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Cemetery. To read full obituary online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2019
