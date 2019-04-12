|
|
Kenneth Lee "Kenny" Strausbaugh Kenneth Lee (Kenny) Strausbaugh, age 68, of Bucyrus, KS, passed away on April 8, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday April 14, 2019 at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church Wea, Bucyrus, KS. The Rosary will be prayed on Monday April 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the church with the funeral mass following at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Cemetery. To read full obituary online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2019