Kenneth Leon Barr Kenneth Leon Barr, 88 of Blue Springs, MO passed away January 31, 2019 at St. Mary's Village from complications of a brain injury. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, 11:00am, at the Osage Church of the Brethren, 896 South 80th St., McCune, KS. Celebration of Life on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 1:00pm-3:00pm at St. Mary's Village Chapel, 111 Mock Ave., Blue Springs, MO. Cremation handled by Heartland Cremation & Burial Society. Full obituary can be viewed on Heartland website.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 19, 2020