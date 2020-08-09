Kenneth O. Nye Kenneth Oliver Nye of Leawood, KS, peacefully passed away July 31st, 2020. He was born July 19, 1934 in Eugene, MO to Carl Oliver Nye and Helen Townley Nye. The family moved to Kansas City in 1941 where Ken played baseball in the KC 3 & 2 baseball league. He attended Southeast High School followed by Central Missouri State and UMKC. Ken married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Ann Parker, in 1955 and in 1957 they moved to Prairie Village, KS where they raised their children, Jeffrey and Leslie. Ken was enlisted in the Naval Reserves in Olathe, KS, from 1953 to 1957 attaining the level of Aviation Ordinancemen. He was given an honorable discharge in 1957. Ken was very involved in the Overland Park Jaycees and became President in 1967. He appeared in the "Outstanding Young Men of America" 1967 national registry. He was a salesman and loved to talk to anyone about anything, traveling the midwest most of his career, retiring in 1998. He loved the Lake of the Ozarks. The family had a house in Sunrise Beach where many family members and friends always had a good time. He also enjoyed golfing and collecting golf memorabilia and became a Marshall at Minor Park Golf Course after retiring. Ken and Pat had many fun years and made tons of great friends in the antiques business traveling all around the country. They were snowbirds, spending winters in Sun City West, AZ with their kids and grandkids visiting frequently. After Patricia passed away, Ken spent the last years at Table Rock lake with his son, Jeff, where they enjoyed fishing and boating. Friends and family will miss his incredibly positive attitude, his laugh and great sense of humor and his amazing always present smile. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Helen Nye, and his wife, Patricia Nye, his brother, James Nye (Shirley) and his grandchildren, Matthew Stuart Nye and Leigh Whitney Nye. He is survived by his son Jeffrey Stuart Nye (Kim) of Branson, daughter Leslie Beth Nye (Don Moore) of Pleasant Hill, granddaughters Crystal Ann Yakel-Kuntz (Aric) and Lucia Marie Yakel, nieces Linda Nye and Karrie Nye. Donations honoring Kenneth Nye may be made to KC Hospice House, 12000 Wornall Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64145. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234



