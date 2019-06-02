|
|
Kenneth M. Pier Kenneth M. Pier, 94, of KCK, passed May 27, 2019. Services will be 12:00pm Wed, June 5 th at Charter Funerals in Merriam, with visitation at 11:00am. Burial in Maple Hill Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to American Legion Post #188. Kenneth was born Dec 24, 1924 in Conneaut, OH. An Army veteran of WWII, Kenneth fought in the Battle of the Bulge in the 755 th Armored Field Artillery Battalion Unit and was a Bronze Star recipient. He retired from General Motors and after retirement drove for Fox Transportation for ten years. Kenneth was preceded in death by a son, Anthony Pier; wife, Doris Pier; and several brothers and sisters. He is survived by his son, Mark Pier and Christina Wentworth; grandchildren: Ashlee Linton, Anthony Pier, Michael Pier, Alex Unruh, Marcus Pier, Mathew Pier, Paulina Wentworth, Jacqueline Wentworth, Sancia Reynaga, Edward Pier, Kaitlin Reynaga and Elli Norris; eight great grandchildren; brother, Archie Pier; sister, Jo Miller; and stepdaughters, Debbie Norris (Scott) and Sunny Murphy.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 2, 2019