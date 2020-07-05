1/
Kenneth R. Grable
1934 - 2020
Kenneth R. Grable Kenneth R. Grable, 86, of Kansas City, Kansas City, died Saturday, June 27, 2020. Visitation will be from 1-2:00 PM Saturday July 11, 2020 with funeral services following at 2:00 PM at Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS. Burial at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will follow the burial at Strawberry South, 48 south Lowell. Kansas City, KS. Kenny was born March 5, 1934, in Troy, KS to Ervin and Frances Grable. He earned his Eagle Scout. Kenny enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid bird hunter, trap shooter and loved water sports, football and NASCAR. He was also a member of the Hot Rod Association. He was an engineer for Vendo for 15 years and was the Manager of the Kansas City, KS Public Terminal Levee for 30 years, retiring in 2003. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Gary Grable. Kenny is survived by his ex-wife, caregiver, and mother of their daughters, Barbara Grable Morris, two daughters Dodi Grable Leonard, Kansas City, KS, Linda Grable Stephen, Kansas City, MO, three grandchildren Barbie Stephen Courtney (Spencer), Eddie Milberger, and Ashley Milberger, and best friend and son in law, Leonard Leonard, Kansas City, KS. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 621-6400)


Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Porter Funeral Home
JUL
11
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Porter Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Porter Funeral Home
1835 Minnesota Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
(913) 621-6400
