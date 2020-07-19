Kenneth Schrick Kenneth Charles Schrick, 83, of Kansas City North (Gladstone), died peacefully on July 16, 2020 at North Kansas City Hospital while surrounded by family. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents Raphael and Genevieve Schrick, brother Richard Schrick and his beloved dog, Muffin. He is survived by his wife Mary (Brox) Schrick; 4 children, Phil Schrick (wife Kim), Terri (Schrick) Winters, Chris Schrick (wife Marce), and Mike Schrick (wife Mary); his brothers, Larry, Raymond and Randall Schrick; sisters Leta Rae (Schrick) LeFevre and Marilyn (Schrick) Heelan; 8 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Kenneth was born August 27, 1936 and raised on a family farm in Mooney Creek, Kansas. Hard work, love of the land, farming, raising cattle and family were instilled as foundational values. In 1954, he graduated from Maur Hill High School in Atchison, Kansas and shortly thereafter began serving his country in the Kansas Army National Guard for six years. Kenneth and Mary were united in marriage in 1958 at St. Patricks Church, Atchison, Kansas. Kenneth owned and operated Pyramid, Mfg., an active hunting and sportswear company, for 27 years before retiring to his Kansas City North family farm in 1998. Kenneth was involved in many activities. During his early years, he was the athletic director at St. Charles Borromeo grade school; Coached youth basketball and NKCA baseball teams. Kenneth was also an avid fan of the Royals, Chiefs and KU, as he was a 50-year season ticket holder for the Chiefs. Kenneth attended St. Charles Borromeo Church, where he loved to sing and was involved with many parish activities. In his retirement, he loved playing golf as a member of the Tiffany Greens Golf Club where he is a proud member of the hole in one club. However, his true passion during retirement was his cattle farm. Kenneth raised and showed Polled Hereford cattle until 2014. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be sent to St. Charles Borromeo Academy, 900 NE Shady Lane Drive, Gladstone, Missouri, 64118; or, Maur Hill-Mount Academy, 1000 Green Street, Atchison, Kansas, 66002. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, Visitation and attendance will be limited to family and close friends. Friends may also submit condolences and view the service live on a Facebook web stream @ www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com
. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, July, 21, 2020, 11:00 am, at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Gladstone, Missouri. Visitation and Rosary will begin at 10:00 am prior to the Mass. Burial to follow at 2:00 pm, Mount Calvary Cemetery in Atchison, Kansas. (Arr's: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com
)