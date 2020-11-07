Kenneth M. Spraetz
May 14, 1937 - October 12, 2020
Phoenix, Arizona - Kenneth Martin Spraetz, 83, went to be with his Heavenly Father on October 12, 2020. Ken was born May 14,1937 in Chicago, Illinois, to Josephine and Martin Spraetz. Ken joins in Heaven, his parents, older brother Ronald and is survived by his younger brother Robert.
His legacy is one of service, first and foremost, to God, his family, and his business partners and employees. At age 50, he left his role as a Vice President of Owens Corning Fiberglass to buy out one of their divisions and start Performance Contracting Group (PCG), created as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company. Thus, his employees' success was as critical to him as the success of his company, and his legacy was to build as many millionaire employees as he could. He served on the board of Luse Company in Chicago and was also a past President of the National Insulation Association. He lived a simple life, treating others with kindness, demonstrating generosity while impacting many.
He earned a football scholarship to Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana, and loved his Kansas City Chiefs! He had a passion for all sports and was a golf member at Blue Hills Country Club in Kansas City, Mo. Where he served a term as president. He loved playing cards with his golfing buddies, and Gin was his game! A tough competitor who never gave less than 100%, two of his mottos in life were "Want to Enough" and "The definition of your future: What you do when you don't have to, determines where you will be when you can't help it." He loved to set goals for himself and his company, and if he knew you, you were always asked what yours were.
He raised his family in Prairie Village, Kansas, his home for 45 years. Ken is survived by his wife, Marilyn, having celebrated 60 wonderful years of marriage. They loved to dance to the music of Frank Sinatra, and if you ever got to witness him at any wedding, you would find him always at the center of a dance floor with his Russian kick dance. They had four beautiful children, Chris, Kathy, Ginny, and Kim, and was gifted with 8 grandkids: Caroline, Molly, Grace, Carson, Lucy, Ava, Ana, and Sierra.
He loved traditional church, old hymns, and lived a life full of faith at Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kansas, and Heritage Bible Church at Sagewood Retirement Community in Phoenix, AZ.
He was the definition of a hero to so many, had truly lived his life to the fullest. He was a tough man and fought Alzheimer's Disease bravely to the end. The theme song for his celebration of life will be "My Way" by Frank Sinatra because Ken lived his life as an adventure, and he really did do it his way!
A Memorial Service will be held at the Church of The Resurrection in Leawood, KS on November 13th, 2020 in the Wesley Chapel at 4 pm.
Any donations please give to The Alzheimer's Association
or Hospice of the Valley.
Link to watch livestream of the memorial at 4 pm CST - http://cor.org/memorialsonline