Kenneth "Kenny" Teel

Kenneth "Kenny" Teel Obituary
Kenneth "Kenny" Teel Kenneth "Kenny" Teel, 81, of St. Joseph and a former Albany resident, passed away December 27, 2019. Funeral Service: 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 31 at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany with burial in the McFall Cemetery, McFall, MO. The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 PM Monday evening at the chapel, where friends may call anytime after 2:00 PM on Monday. Memorial Contributions: McFall Cemetery in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402. Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 31, 2019
