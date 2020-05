Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth L. Thurston Kenneth Thurston, 68, died May 10, 2020. Services 11am-5pm Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 1220 N Spring St, Independence, MO 64050. Flowers and cards maybe sent at that time. Arr: Newcomers Noland Road Chap.



