Kenneth Victor Beauchamp Kenneth Victor Beauchamp, born 8/8/1933 and passed away 7/29/2020. He is survived by his brother Doug Beauchamp in Manhattan Kansas, his niece Kathi Kanan , in Mission Viejo, California, his cousin Dale Poos in Platte City Missouri and Darrell Hills (nephew) and Teresa Dodge ( niece) in Manhattan Kansas. Uncle Kenny was retired from the military as an air traffic controller. He was born in Kansas City Missouri and lived in Platte City , Missouri off and on during his life. He also lived in California for years and per his wishes his remains will return to California and be scattered out of Dana Point Harbor on his favorite whale watching boat.



