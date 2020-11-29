Kenneth Wayne "Corky"' Barnett

November 23, 2020

Joplin, Missouri - Kenneth Wayne "Corky" Barnett, 86, of Joplin, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, in the comfort of his home.

Corky was born October 12, 1934 in Kansas City, Missouri, the only child born to the late Clifford and Kathleen (O'Dell) Barnett. He was a 1952 graduate of Lathrop High School. Following high school, Corky worked for Ford Motor Company, where he manufactured aircraft wings. He then went to work for Trans World Airlines and American Airlines as a mechanic and maintenance supervisor, retiring in 2001 after 43 years of service. Following retirement from the airlines, Corky started another career with the Excelsior Springs School District as a bus driver, safety director and trainer until retiring in 2013. He took great pride in safely transporting his "kids" to and from school each day. Corky loved all of his school kids, and they loved him.

On July 24, 1975, Corky was married to the love of his life, Janet Pennick, and together they shared 45 wonderful years together. He was a member of the Broken Arrow Masonic Lodge #243, Tulsa Akdar Shrine, and Tulsa Scottish Rite where he was an active member in the 26th degree for many years. He and Janet were also members of the Goldwing Motorcycle Club and always enjoyed riding their bike and travelling. Corky was meticulous in keeping his yard like a park and loved working outside. He had a heart for animals, especially dogs, and always spoiled his pets. Corky was quiet, unassuming, diligent in his work, and a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his family with his entire heart.

In addition to his parents, Corky was preceded in death by his step-father, Robert L. Page.

He is lovingly survived by his wife, Janet, of the home; five children, Tracy Adams (Roy) of Lathrop, Missouri, Terry Davenport (Ron) of Liberty, Missouri; Cézanne Amos (Rick) of Purdy, Missouri; Kent Barnett (Diana) of The Woodlands, Texas, and Keith Pennick (Stacey) of Joplin; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his furry companion, Dutch; as well as a host of extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at James River Church in Joplin with Pastor Justin Jahanshir officiating. Burial will follow at Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the James River Church of Joplin or the John Wayne Cancer Institute in Santa Monica, California. Arrangements are under the personal care and direction of Parker Mortuary, Joplin, Missouri.





