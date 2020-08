Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth Wayne Mieser 77, died Aug. 6, 2020. Funeral services: 2 p.m., Aug. 11, Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Concordia. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Tues. at the funeral home. Burial with military rites will be in New Hope Cem. in rural Concordia.



