Kenny "Lukie" Lukehart Kenny Lukehart, 86, of Gallatin passed away Monday morning, March 18th, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Kansas City. Graveside services are scheduled for 1:00 PM Friday, March 22nd, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery. There is no scheduled visitation. Memorial Contributions are suggested to the Active Aging Resource Center or the Lighthouse Learning Center. Arrangements entrusted to Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 20, 2019
