Kent Fouquet Obituary
Kent Fouquet Kent Fouquet was born on August 4, 1925, and died at home surrounded by family on February 13, 2019. Kent was an electrician and a proud member of IBEW Local #124 for 67 years. Kent is survived by his wife Martha; daughters Kathey (John), Denise (Randy), granddaughter Ashley (Jake), grandson Alex, great grandchildren Emery and Jackson, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Many thanks to Ascend Hospice. Per Kent's wishes, he will be cremated and no services will be held.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 17, 2019
