Kent McMeen Surrounded by the love of his wife and daughters, Kent McMeen passed away at home on June 20, 2019, after a one year battle of Glioblastoma brain cancer at the age of 70. A celebration of life will take place at Journey Bible Church, 13700 W. 151st St., Olathe, KS 66062 on Saturday, July 27 at 11:00 AM. A light lunch will follow with time to greet the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Kent was born on March 31, 1949, in Lincoln, NE to Warren and Margaret (Hart) McMeen and was raised in the KC area. He graduated from Ruskin High School and Longview Community College. Kent was drafted and served honorably in the US Army at Ft. Lewis, WA. Kent married Judy Barrow on Oct. 10, 1986, creating a family that included Heather McMeen and Buffy Barrow. He was employed by Deluxe Corp in Lenexa for 38 years where he served as a department manager and project specialist throughout his career before retiring in July 2009. He was always willing to share his expertise and prided himself in mentoring new employees. He was known for his keen sense of humor and quick wit. After retiring, Kent enjoyed a life of leisure maintaining his 3 acre yard on his John Deere tractor and checking off his honey-do list until Judy retired in 2012. Once Judy retired, the two of them set off on amazing road trips traveling from east to west coast, Canada and Mexico. One of their more memorable trips took them to Moab, Utah where they conquered hiking to the Delicate Arch. Kent enjoyed the Royals, Chiefs, and Mizzou Tigers but more than anything he loved his family. His greatest joy right up to the end was being "Papa" the Ultimate Fan, along with Grammy, at all the grandchildren's' school and sporting events. He had a strong desire to help others who have received a difficult diagnosis and bequeathed his body to the University of Kansas School of Medicine. At the time of his diagnosis, Kent along with his wife Judy, had been participating in an Alzheimer's study at KU Medical Center. Survivors include his devoted wife of 32 years Judy McMeen; two daughters: Heather Cooke (Brent) of Phoenix, AZ, Buffy Hilton (Sean) of Edgerton, KS; three wonderful grandchildren: Gressa Cooke, Brady and Carson Hilton; and a sister, Shannon Taylor in TX. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Peggy.

Published in Kansas City Star on July 21, 2019