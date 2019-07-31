|
|
Kenton M. Hall Kenton M. Hall formerly of Kansas City, KS passed away peacefully in his sleep after a long battle with cancer in Edmond, Oklahoma July 27, 2019. A graveside funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday July 29, 2019 at the Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Wilburton, Oklahoma. The burial will follow. During his career, Kent was an advocate of the Midwest Innocence Project in Kansas City. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Midwest Innocence Project would be Kent's wishes. Kent was born to Bobbie Hall and John Hall on November 14, 1950. He graduated from Campbell County High School in Gillette, Wyoming. While in high school he won the nationwide Voice of Democracy contest in 1968, which took him to Washington DC and meeting with President Lyndon Johnson. He was a championship debater during high school and college, winning many statewide and regional debates. Kent was also a Shakespearian actor during his 20's, acting in the Boulder Shakespeare Festival in Boulder, CO. His true passion was the law. He attended Washburn University Law School in Topeka, KS where he competed nationwide in Mock Trial competitions. He began his law career with the State Public Defender, working both in Kansas and Missouri. During this time he was awarded 'Defender of Distinction' from the state of Missouri. After 15+ years as a public defender, he opened his solo criminal defense practice where he practiced in both federal and state courts for 20 years. Kent was a devoted and loyal son, brother, uncle and friend. His niece and nephews describe him as someone who "never rushed to judgement, rather offering warmth and perspective." They added "he was a lover of all books, knew the best Italian joints, even in rural Oklahoma, believed in evidence, letters and justice for all and, finally, a proud supporter of the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals, not to mention a killer scrabble player." To his close friends, he loved you all. Kent is preceded in death by his mother, Bobbie Nell Griffin Hall, and father, John Hall. He is survived by his sister, Rebecca Warshawsky and husband, Marc; brother, Steve Hall; aunt, Bonita Rials; cousins Sherry Wesberry and Natalie and Aria, Pam and Mike Rials; nephews and nieces, Jason and John McKay, Sarah Shkargi, Ben Warshawsky, and Wesley and Will Hall; grand nephews and nieces, Brendan, Emerson, Kellen, Kaden and Jordyn McKay, Nadav and Yonaton Shkargi; and, other family and friends. Arrangements directed by Jones Harkins Funeral Home, Wilburton, Oklahoma.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 31, 2019