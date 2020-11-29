1/1
Kenya Torrance Donohue
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenya's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenya Torrance Donohue
November 22, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Kenya Torrance Donohue, age 85, passed away November 22, 2020.
Kenya was born September 22, 1935 in Kansas City, Missouri to Grant and Virginia Torrance.
She attended Prairie School and The Barstow School. Kenya went on to attend Pine Manor College and graduated from the University of Kansas. She was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority.
Kenya married Gerald Joseph Donohue in 1958. They were married for 61 years, until Jerry's passing in 2019.
Kenya was a Jewel Ball debutante, a Belle of The American Royal and a member of the Junior League of Kansas City. She was a member of Saint Luke's Auxiliary where she helped in the gift shop and the Surgery Waiting Room. Kenya was a member of the Children's Relief Association of Children's Mercy Hospital and a lifelong member of the Kansas City Country Club.
Kenya loved to golf, play tennis, walk in the pool and have lunches with her many, many friends. She was an avid Bridge player. Kenya traveled the world with Jerry. She loved her mid-winter getaways to The Buccaneer Resort in St. Croix, USVI.
She was sweet, elegant and giving of herself – and her endearing "Oh Jerry"
Kenya was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Jerry. She is survived by her son Gerald Joseph "Jay" Donohue, Jr., her daughter Kathleen Donohue Wright (Jeff) and her grandchildren, Gerald Joseph "JJ" Donohue, III, Kathleen Torrance Jamieson (Loren), and Kristin Hines Donohue.
Special thanks to the staffs of The Forum of Overland Park and Bishop Spencer Place.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Children's Mercy Hospital: Attn: Children's Relief Association 100th Anniversary Fund in memory of Kenya Torrance Donohue.
Private graveside service on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. The Family would like to say hello to friends following at Meadowbrook Park at Shelter 3 (across the street from The Market at Meadowbrook Park) from 3:30-5:00pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
03:30 - 05:00 PM
Meadowbrook Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
8169422004
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved