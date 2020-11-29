Kenya Torrance DonohueNovember 22, 2020Kansas City, Missouri - Kenya Torrance Donohue, age 85, passed away November 22, 2020.Kenya was born September 22, 1935 in Kansas City, Missouri to Grant and Virginia Torrance.She attended Prairie School and The Barstow School. Kenya went on to attend Pine Manor College and graduated from the University of Kansas. She was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority.Kenya married Gerald Joseph Donohue in 1958. They were married for 61 years, until Jerry's passing in 2019.Kenya was a Jewel Ball debutante, a Belle of The American Royal and a member of the Junior League of Kansas City. She was a member of Saint Luke's Auxiliary where she helped in the gift shop and the Surgery Waiting Room. Kenya was a member of the Children's Relief Association of Children's Mercy Hospital and a lifelong member of the Kansas City Country Club.Kenya loved to golf, play tennis, walk in the pool and have lunches with her many, many friends. She was an avid Bridge player. Kenya traveled the world with Jerry. She loved her mid-winter getaways to The Buccaneer Resort in St. Croix, USVI.She was sweet, elegant and giving of herself – and her endearing "Oh Jerry"Kenya was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Jerry. She is survived by her son Gerald Joseph "Jay" Donohue, Jr., her daughter Kathleen Donohue Wright (Jeff) and her grandchildren, Gerald Joseph "JJ" Donohue, III, Kathleen Torrance Jamieson (Loren), and Kristin Hines Donohue.Special thanks to the staffs of The Forum of Overland Park and Bishop Spencer Place.Memorial contributions can be made to: Children's Mercy Hospital: Attn: Children's Relief Association 100th Anniversary Fund in memory of Kenya Torrance Donohue.Private graveside service on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. The Family would like to say hello to friends following at Meadowbrook Park at Shelter 3 (across the street from The Market at Meadowbrook Park) from 3:30-5:00pm.