Kermit "Rex" Peters Kermit "Rex" Peters, 87, Blue Springs, MO passed away May 19, 2019 after a long illness. No services are planned. Rex was retired from the Federal Reserve Bank in Kansas City and volunteered at the Chicago Alton Train Depot for many years. He was preceded in death by daughter Jan. He is survived by his wife of sixty-seven years Joyce Peters and son Jim Peters and his wife Linda. The family wishes to thank Ascend Hospice for all of their help and support. Memorial contributions may be sent to Ascend Hospice, 4550 W. 109th St., Overland Park, KS 66211. Condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 21, 2019