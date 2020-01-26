|
Kermit Wade Smith Kermit Wade Smith: Leader in Hospital Chaplaincy The Rev. Kermit Wade Smith passed away on December 13, 2019 in Overland Park, Kansas at the age of 87. After an early childhood spent in Ohio, Kermit was raised in Dallas, Texas where he served in the Navy Reserves and received degrees from Southern Methodist University and Perkins School of Theology. After serving as a Methodist pastor and a local executive of Goodwill Industries, Kermit was ordained as an Episcopal Priest and found the vocation to which he devoted more than three decades: hospital chaplaincy. Initially trained as a chaplain in Houston, Texas, Kermit became a member of Dr. Denton Cooley's heart transplant team, ministering to transplant patients and the families of both donors and recipients. His memoirs of this period are held in the archives of the Episcopal Church. After serving at hospitals in Texas and Missouri, Kermit was appointed as National President of the College of Chaplains, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. He served in that capacity from 1980 until 1987. Upon leaving that post, he served as a hospital chaplain at Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis, Oregon, until his retirement in 2000. His family's center of gravity being in the Kansas City area, he made Kimberly City, Missouri his home and served St Mark's Episcopal Church in Kimberling City as their Priest until 2012. Kermit was predeceased by his parents, Reuben and Blanche Smith, by his second wife of 33 years, Lilly (nee Lilly Mae Louise Bruno) and his grandson Thomas W. Rutherford. He is survived by his first wife, Susan (nee Susan Anne McLaughlin), his son Steven (Glenda), daughter Suellen Hanis (John), stepchildren Sheri Ramirez (Henry), Drew Rutherford (Kathleen), and Clifford Rutherford (Bonnie) and by 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A memorial service for Kermit Wade Smith will be held at Grace and Holy Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Kansas City on Thursday January 30th at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral in Kansas City, Missouri.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 26, 2020