Kerry Slagle A memorial service for Kerry Slagle, a native Missourian, will be held at 2 p.m. November 2 at HJ's Youth and Community Center, 6425 Wornall Rd., Kansas City, Missouri. He is survived by his wife, Ellen of Sarasota Florida, a brother Marlin Slagle of Maryville, stepsister, Sherry Milligan of St Joseph Mo and nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was born in Maryville Missouri on November 26th, 1948. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Elenora Slagle and a sister and brother. At the time of his death September 26, in Sarasota Florida, he was international syndication director for Bulls Press in Europe, and Latin American director of syndication for the Daily Mail of London. He had been managing editor of Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Sarasota Herald-Tribune, and Dallas Times Herald. He was a founding senior editor for Newsweek's Inside Sports magazine, executive sports editor of Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Daily News, and features editor of Palm Beach Post. He graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism in 1970 and started his career as a city desk editor at Miami Herald. In Kansas City, he was president of the international division of Andrew McMeel Universal for 20 years. Slagle was a current member of the boards of the University of Missouri School of Journalism's Missourian Publishing Association, and of the Inter-American Press Association and a member of the World Association of Newspapers and the International Press Institute. He was most a grateful sober member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 38 years. During this time he was able to bring experience, strength and hope to many people He was devoted to the University of Missouri School of Journalism and to the Tigers football team. Contributions may be made to the Kerry Slagle Scholarship Fund, Missouri University School of Journalism, Office of Advancement, 103 Neff Hall, Columbia Missouri, 65211
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 27, 2019