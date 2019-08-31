|
|
Kevin Arthur Gratton Kevin Arthur Gratton of Olathe, Kansas, passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 28, 2019. He survived a long struggle with pancreatic cancer diagnosed on July 8, 2018. Kevin was born on October 3, 1941, to Henry Patrick (Lyle) Gratton and Mary Jane Jordan Gratton at Trinity Lutheran Hospital in Kansas City, MO. He graduated from Troost Elementary School where he found his first love, teaching, when he tutored second and third graders. He attended eighth grade at Paseo High School before entering Rockhurst High School. After graduating with the great class of 1959, he entered Rockhurst College (now University). He had a double major in Chemistry and Education, with minors in Math/Physics and Philosophy. He graduated in 1963 and was accepted into a PhD program at the University of Kansas, completing his degree in Inorganic and Analytical Chemistry in January 1968. Kevin's thesis was Titanium(III) Chloride Complexes with Selected Amino Acids. However, the most important event of his life was meeting his future wife, Mary Kathleen Tatum, on a blind date in February 8, 1964. They were married on June 5, 1965. They lived in Delaware while Kevin worked as a research chemist, working on detergent builders, zinc rich paints, uses for colloidal silica, and fumeless galvanizing fluxes. He was awarded patents in Belgium, Great Britain, and Italy for Fumeless Galvanizing Fluxes. He returned to Kansas and while Kevin worked as the Laboratory Manager at Olin Water Services, he taught chemistry at night at Johnson County Community College. He began full time in 1975 and was proud to have taught all the chemistry courses except biochemistry during his tenure. He was a member of the Speakers Bureau offering The State of Education, a College Teacher Perspective andNuclear Energy: A Primer. He was awarded the Distinguished Service Award ten times and the Burlington Northern/Santa Fe Teaching Award three times. In 1986, he participated in a Fulbright Teacher Exchange to England and taught twelve to eighteen-year-olds chemistry and computing at Lancaster Royal Grammar School in Lancaster, England. He and Mary K. returned to England in 2005 on their 40th wedding anniversary where they stayed in Hazelwood Castle in Yorkshire to celebrate. Before retirement, he was chosen as a Senior Scholar and as his project wrote: Slide Rules to Biotechnology: A Mostly Oral History and Personal Memoir of the Science Department at Johnson County Community College, Fall 1969-Spring2009. His name was added to the JCCC Wall of Honor in August 2019. Because of his interest in genealogy, he could trace his family back more than four generations. He is particularly proud to have met and known the descendants of Hugh Gratton and John Gratton, his grandfather's brothers. And he is the first cousin twice removed of that Irish Socialist James (Jimmy) Gralton, about whose life the movie,Jimmy's Hall, recounts. He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Henry Johnston (John) Gratton and Patrick William Gratton, and a sister-in-law, Joann Ooton Gratton. He is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, his three sons, Michael Sean Gratton, aka Angelo Francavilla, Mark Gregory Gratton, and Erik Christopher Gratton; one brother, Matthew Christopher Gratton, M. D. and his children, Tessa Lynn Gratton and her wife, Natalie Parker; Sean Matthew Gratton M. D. and his wife, Maureen Leigh Walsh Gratton, Ph.D., and their children, Catherine Leah, Mary Jane, and Annie; and Travis Patrick Gratton M. D., and his wife, Carly and son, Matthew; a sister-in-law, Susan Abbot Gratton, her daughters, Molly Gratton, ( grand-nephew, Tucker) and Jennifer Benson. Kevin's grandchildren include (Angelo), Nikkolas, Samantha Dawn, and Jason Francavilla; (Mark) Matthew Kevin Patrick (Wife, Danielle), Mark Alecsander, Maxwell Hazen, and Ripken Roland Gratton as well as three Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Services to follow at 10:30 a.m. in the Stone Chapel, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Lenexa, Kansas. In lieu of flowers make donations to Olathe Health Hospice Care. www.reflectionsmemorialservices.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 31, 2019