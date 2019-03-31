|
|
Kevin C. Murphy Kevin C. Murphy, 81, of Mesa, AZ (formerly of Overland Park, KS) passed away December 4, 2018. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Patricia in 2009. In 2012 Kevin remarried and Beth Murphy survives of the home. He is also survived by his five sons Chris (Susie), Sean (Karen), Brenden (Jen), Steve (Gary),and Dan; two daughters Cathy and Sharon (Gary); eleven grandchildren, five great grandchildren and 1 great grandson due in June. He is also survived by his brother Donn. Services will be April 12, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church in Leavenworth at 11:00 followed by burial at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 31, 2019