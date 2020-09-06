Kevin C. Super Kevin Christopher Super of Overland Park, KS was born October 27, 1959 to Harry and Carol (Hanis) Super and passed away June 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Kevin attended St Agnes Elementary School,Bishop Miege High School ('78) and JCCC on a soccer scholarship. Kevin's outgoing personality and happy go-lucky approach made many lifetime friendships. In the early years Kevin had a paper route,worked at Fairway DX (a favorite of everyone of that era) and Swensen's ice cream and Harry Starkers on the Plaza (where he experienced the Great Flood of '77) He also played many sports including baseball, football, soccer, golf and Frisbee golf and he was quite good at all of them. As an adult he enjoyed cooking, canoeing, gambling, skiing, working in his yard and gardens and numerous other outdoor activities. A particular hobby Kevin and his wife Deb enjoyed together was going to NASCAR races with their "NASCAR Buddies". From the 50th NASCAR anniversary at Daytona Beach to Alabama,Pheonix,the Brickyard,Texas and Las Vegas, Kevin and Deb enjoyed them all. Kevin's profession was focused in the commercial construction industry where he had numerous roles throughout his career and excelled at providing quality service for his projects and clients. Kevin was also very proud that he was an organ donor, knowing his gift would be beneficial for research for others. Kevin enjoyed life as evidenced by he and Deb's numerous backyard barbecues with friends and family. Kevin created a loving environment for his children, instilling in them that they can do anything and for them to have a fun and fulfilled life. Kevin was up-to-date on current events, loved to read, was always socially aware of what was going on in the world and enjoyed sharing what he learned with others.His favorite vacation destination was the beach where he witness many sunrises and sunsets. Kevin and Deb were married on the beach at Gulf Shores, Alabama in 2005. Kevin is survived by his wife Deborah and children Kenny Super, Karlie and Kelsie Super and Bryce Sulzberger; siblings Jeffery Super (Mary), Jenny Super (Patrick) and Timothy Super (Jim); niece Ali Super and many cousins and other extended family. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, brother Gregory Super and nephew Daniel Super. The family wishes to express their extreme gratitude to Dr John Goldberg and all of the Menorah medical staff for Kevin's lasting care and for giving him the quality of life he so deserved. A private family service was held at St Agnes Church on June 11, 2020. A Celebration of Kevin's Life is scheduled for Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 2:00 - 5:00pm at the City of Fairway Pool Pavilion, 6136 Mission Road, Fairway, KS. Johnson County Covid-19 regulations will be followed and masks will be required inside as well as appropriate social distancing - no exceptions. Plenty of outdoor space is available. Dress is casual. Memorial contributions in Kevin's name can be made to American Diabetes Association
, 7285 132nd Street,Overland Park, KS 66213