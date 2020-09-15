Kevin Clark Childress Aug. 31, 1957 - Sept. 5, 2020 Kevin Clark Childress, 63, died in comfort and dignity in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sept. 5, 2020. A life well lived. Kevin was known for his magnetic personality, unrivaled wit, and immeasurable intellect. Devilishly handsome and full of charm, he had an uncanny ability to make friends with anyone he met, from all walks of life. Kevin will also be remembered for his integrity and honesty. A gentleman to a fault, or as the French would say, comme il faut. Kevin's chivalry was matched only by his sense of humor. Family and friends know that if Kevin teased you, he loved you. He would often be found with a book in his nose; his intellectual curiosity was unbounded. Kevin met Lory on a blind date in Chicago, fell in love shortly after, and enjoyed 31 years of marriage. Everyone always said that they were the same person, but as Lory would say, "except he got the brains!" Kevin especially enjoyed travelling with his wife and children and was passionate about Paris, Maine, and Harbour Island, The Bahamas. He was also an avid fan of the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs. He was proud to have attended with his son, Jack, both the Royals' World Series games in 2015, and the Chiefs' Super Bowl game in 2020. Born on Aug. 31, 1957, to Kathryn and John Childress in Edina, Minnesota, Kevin was raised in Wichita, Kansas, then Palo Alto, California where he spent his formative years. Kevin graduated with a double major in Economics and Political Science from Stanford University in 1979, and was a member of Zeta Psi fraternity where he made many lifelong friends. After graduation, Kevin worked for Wells Fargo Bank in San Francisco as a loan officer where, notably, he was reprimanded for paying off a delinquent loan out of his own pocket. He then took over as the head of Midwest Municipal Finance for Salomon Brothers in Chicago. Following Salomon Brothers, he worked as the Managing Director at BT Alex Brown on Wall Street as the head of Food & Beverage Investment Banking. In 1999, Kevin became the inaugural CFO of National Information Consortium in Overland Park, Kansas. He spearheaded the company's successful initial public offering and later served as the head of strategy and marketing for the firm. In 2011, he took over as President and CEO of MyFreightWorld Technologies, also in Overland Park. Kevin held positions on numerous boards, including Wolverine Mutual Insurance Company; MyFreightWorld Technologies, Inc.; Port TMS, LLC; and PayIt, LLC. Kevin also gave his time to numerous non-profit organizations as Chairman of the Jackson County (Kansas City, Missouri) Sports Complex Authority, the Board of Directors of Powell Gardens, the Cancer Advisory Board of St. Luke's Health System, and the Trustee Development Committee of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. He was a member of the Carriage Club in Kansas City where he served as President from 2016-2017; the Siwanoy Country Club in Bronxville, New York; The Racquet Club of Chicago; and Wolf Creek in Olathe, Kansas. Kevin is survived by his wife, Lory Davis Childress, and their children John Eaton Childress, 27, of Kansas City, Missouri; and Margaret Howe Childress, 24, of New York, New York. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers John and Mark. Kevin also is survived by several cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers we strongly suggest a donation to the Glioblastoma Foundation (https://glioblastomafoundation.org
). A private service will be held at a later date.