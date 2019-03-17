Kevin Edward Curran Kevin Edward Curran, 79, died Monday, March 11, 2019 at Prairie Elder Care in Overland Park, KS, from complications of dementia. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Mary Lewis Elliott Curran. He leaves a brother, Mike, of Brookfield, WI, and four children, Mike, Shannon, Elliott and Megan Murphy, as well as 14 grandchildren. Kevin was born at KU Med Center and raised in Lee's Summit, MO on Lake Lotawana, the son of Dr. Morven and Dorothy Curran. Kevin graduated from Lee's Summit HS in 1957. He graduated from Notre Dame before attending the U of Missouri Medical School. Becoming a doctor was a childhood dream that came to fruition. During high school, Kevin achieved the highest rank in the Boy Scouts, that of Eagle Scout; he was a member of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. Before starting his practice, Kevin joined the Navy as an officer practicing ophthalmology in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba from 1969 to 1971. He achieved the rank of Lieutenant Commander. After that, he and Mary settled down in Leawood, KS. They were parishioners of Cure of Ars Catholic Church for over 40 years. He cherished being a Eucharistic Minister and a 4th degree Knight of Columbus. He practiced ophthalmology for 33 years before retiring in 2009. Kevin's loves and passions were sailing; stamp, coin and baseball card collecting; yard work and golf. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 19th 2019 at 10 am at Cure of Ars Catholic Church at 9401 Mission Road in Leawood, KS. The family wants to sincerely thank the amazing caregivers at Care Haven Homes, Prairie Elder Care and Ascend Hospice for their tireless devotion, care and love for their dad. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider making a donation to the Heart of America Chapter .



Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary