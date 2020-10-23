Kevin Harris
November 25, 1968 - October 19, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Kevin Neal Harris, 51, of Kansas City, MO. Passed away on October 19, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, October 24, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by services at 12 p.m., at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost Ave., KCMO. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Autism Speaks or ALS Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a link for the live stream of the service can be found at MuehlebachChapel.com
