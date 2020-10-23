1/
Kevin Harris
1968 - 2020
Kevin Harris
November 25, 1968 - October 19, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Kevin Neal Harris, 51, of Kansas City, MO. Passed away on October 19, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, October 24, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by services at 12 p.m., at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost Ave., KCMO. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Autism Speaks or ALS Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a link for the live stream of the service can be found at MuehlebachChapel.com.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Muehlebach Funeral Care
OCT
24
Service
12:00 PM
Muehlebach Funeral Care
Funeral services provided by
Muehlebach Funeral Care
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
October 22, 2020
My deepest sympathies to you, Kim, and all of Kevin's family and friends. What a down to earth, kind-hearted, leader he was at HRB. They don't make them like Kevin anymore. God speed.
Sheila Dougherty
Coworker
October 22, 2020
Kevin was a colleague who made you believe the impossible was possible. He was a mentor and friend. I will miss him dearly. My sincere sympathies to his family and friends.
Paul Coffin
Coworker
October 22, 2020
Kevin was as good a neighbor as anyone could hope for. Quiet, friendly and always willing to chat. Expert with the outdoor grill, we will miss him greatly. He left us way too soon. Condolences to his family. We miss him already.
Steven-Irma Schroeder
Neighbor
October 22, 2020
Kevin and I were close neighbors and I did chat with him often. I would always see (and hear) him driving around in his Nissan with the top down enjoying life. All I can say is that he was a very nice man who always greeted me with a smile. I will greatly miss him. I may not have known him that closely, but seeing or talking with him always made the day a better one.
Randy Gould
Neighbor
October 22, 2020
Sending prayers & strength to the Harris family & all who had the privilege of knowing him & shared time with him. He will be missed. Another angel in heaven!
Marie Soliz
Friend
October 22, 2020
Michelle Pitsenberger
October 22, 2020
As a connector of people and incubator of new ideas, Kevin was amongst the best colleagues, friends and professional partners I've been privileged to work with. Sincere condolences to the family and close friends...he had many, many fans and friends that are a tribute to the far and wide impact Kevin made.
Erik Wichita
Coworker
October 22, 2020
To Neal’s Mom, sister Kim and aunt Simone and all family and loved ones I’m praying God keeps you all covered in HIS blood. Keep your faith. Psalm 147: 3
Kia Saunders
October 21, 2020
Kevin was such a kind hearted friend who was always happy and smiling. I will cherish our birthday celebrations. Sending my condolences to his family, may your memories of Kevin help you through this difficult time.
Lisa Angelotti
Friend
October 21, 2020
The world lost a good one.... always a smile on your face, a kind word and a hug. That’s what I’ll remember. R.I.P.
Blessed to have had you as a friend, Leticia
Leticia Hehr
Friend
