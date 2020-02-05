|
Kevin Joseph Isom 9-22-59 to 2-2-20 Kevin J. Isom, 60, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on Super Bowl Sunday 2/2/2020 at the NKC Hospice House with loved ones by his side. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2:30 PM on Friday 2/7/20 at St. Therese Church in Parkville, MO by Fr. Joseph Cisetti. Visitation is at St. Therese from 1-2:00 PM with a rosary recitation from 2-2:30 PM. Family Funeral Services will be held at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery's Guardian Angel Mausoleum 11:30 AM on 2/8/20. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Kansas City, MO or the NorthCare House. Mr. Isom was born on September 22, 1959 in Kansas City, MO to Lawrence and Joan Isom. He attended O'Hara High School and the University of MO Rolla, where he graduated as a St. Pat's Board Master Guard '82, with a B.S. in Geological Engineering '83, and married Rebecca J. Kovarik on September 17, 1983 in Lebanon, MO. Kevin loved sports, from Hockey to Fishing to Golf, but so loved his Champion Royals & Chiefs! Kevin circumnavigated the globe on SEDCO's semi-submersible oil rigs,then he and his father started a packaging brokerage company called Prime Products. It was soon acquired by Supermarket Supply, Inc. and again by PPC. Then Kevin joined Bunzl, USA for many years. Kevin finished his 30+ successful career as an Executive Corporate VP with International Paper, Inc. on the Mergers/Acquisitions Board. It surprised all when a MRSA staff infection took him on a 10-year roller coaster ride, but Kevin loved life. He always tried to land his family Staycation what he called "Isom Islands". He especially loved the house at Lake Viking. When the MRSA attacked his spine, it left him paralyzed; but left his sense of humor, huge heart and love of family intact. He was an adviser to all who would listen, but especially his sons & grandchildrenalways citing his "FIVE RULES" of life. It was through his "life lessons" that he earned a role of integrity and respect. He should have written 10 books. Kevin is preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Isom, as well as his in-laws: Cmdr. Clifford Kovarik, USN, Juanita Kovarik, his nephew Clayton Stevens, and his favorite companions, Fred & Buck. Survived by his wife of almost 40 years: Rebecca Isom, his loving mother Joan Isom, his beloved children: Gabriel & Christine Isom, Michael & Carlie Isom and his grandchildren that he so adored as "Daddiot": Matthew & Elizabeth Isom. Kevin was also survived by his siblings: Stephen (Lisa) and Chris (Melody) Isom, Gretchen (Mark) Goodwin, Katie (Paul) Cox, and numerous nephews & nieces. He also had an abundance of dear friends that traveled distances to share in his journey! Condolences to the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 5, 2020