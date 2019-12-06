|
Kevin M. Ladd Kevin M. Ladd lost his 5 year battle with cancer at the age of 60 on December 3, 2019 at KU Medical Hospital. Kevin was born November 2, 1959 in Kansas City, MO. He attended KU and K State and had a career managing a number of restaurants throughout the US. He is survived by his beloved wife, Debra, his mother Minnie Ruth and brother, Keith. Kevin was a wonderful husband, son, and brother and will be greatly missed by many who loved him. Memorial services will be held at Westside Family Church, 8500 Woodsonia Drive, Lenexa KS at 1 pm on Monday, December 9th with a visitation following the service.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 6, 2019