Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Westside Family Church
8500 Woodsonia Drive
Lenexa, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Ladd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin M. Ladd


1959 - 2019
Kevin M. Ladd Obituary
Kevin M. Ladd Kevin M. Ladd lost his 5 year battle with cancer at the age of 60 on December 3, 2019 at KU Medical Hospital. Kevin was born November 2, 1959 in Kansas City, MO. He attended KU and K State and had a career managing a number of restaurants throughout the US. He is survived by his beloved wife, Debra, his mother Minnie Ruth and brother, Keith. Kevin was a wonderful husband, son, and brother and will be greatly missed by many who loved him. Memorial services will be held at Westside Family Church, 8500 Woodsonia Drive, Lenexa KS at 1 pm on Monday, December 9th with a visitation following the service.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
