Kevin Mathew Stadler Kevin Mathew Stadler, 57, Lee's Summit, MO, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. A visitation will be held from 24 p.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Cullen Funeral Home (612 W. Foxwood Dr., Raymore, MO 64083) with a prayer service at 4 p.m. A celebration of life will begin at 6 p.m. at Tavern on 103rd (1217 W. 103rd Kansas City, MO 64114). Born in Kansas City, MO on June 12, 1963, Kevin was the son of John E. Stadler and Helen Noone. From a young age, Kevin worked in construction, eventually making it his career. Before retiring, he was a project manager and member of the Local #315 Carpenters Union. He enjoyed golfing and volunteering at The Salvation Army food drives. He loved his grandchildren and was the best Papa ever. One of Kevin's favorite pastimes was hanging with his "hill family" at Lake of the Ozarks. Kevin was preceded in death by his grandfather Eugene, father, and infant son Travis. He is survived by his loving wife, Patti Stadler; children, Antone Stadler (SuzAnne), Trevor Stadler (Sara Herrera), Kylie Gould (Grant) and Brandon Lauritzen; siblings, Cindy Mincher (Johnny), Greg Stadler (Linda), Lisa Dixon (John Scott); grandchildren, Kash, Gibson, Quinn and Griffin; Aunt Jeanne Sill; first wife, Lisa Blazic; father-in-law, Bud Blazic; mother; many nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial contributions to his grandchildren can be made at a later time. Online condolences may be left at www.cullenfuneralhome.com. Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.527
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 30, 2020.