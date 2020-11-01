1/
Kevin Royce Kahle
1963 - 2020
Kevin Royce Kahle
August 25, 2020
Pittsburg, California - Kevin Royce Kahle, 57, Pittsburg, CA, left his loved friends, family and home, Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Kevin was born January 22, 1963, in Kansas City, KS, and grew up in Mission, KS. He attended St. Pius X and Bishop Miege. He graduated from Kansas State University and moved to California after his father's death in 1987. He was employed by Bank of America for 31 years. Kevin loved his job, his co-worker friends and his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Royce Kahle, grandparents and two Aunts. He is survived by his mother, Sue Kahle, Mission, KS, Aunts, Sherris Howard, Walnut Creek, CA, Pat O'Hagan (James) Overland Park, KS, Uncle, Josey Schultz (Wendy) Whitehall, MT, eight beloved cousins and eight beloved second cousins.
Kevin was a gentle soul who was a loyal friend and cherished his family, and in turn was loved by those he encountered in life. He had a perpetual smile because he was truly a positive happy person.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Mission, KS on November 7. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. with Mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Lenexa, KS.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
09:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
NOV
7
Service
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
