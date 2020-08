Or Copy this URL to Share

Kevin Todd Greenawalt 53, passed away July 31, 2020. Visitation: 4:30-6:30pm, Aug. 6, Abundant Life Lee's Summit, MO. Funeral to follow at 6:30 pm. He will be laid to rest Friday at New Salem Cemetery. Arr: Royer's New Salem



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store