Kevin W. Browning Kevin Wayne Browning, 57 passed at the North Kansas City Hospice house on April 5,2019. He is formerly of Charleston S.C, and Grain Valley Mo. He is proceeded in death by his Mother Patricia (Cawthon) Browning. He is survived by his wife Karen, sons Seth (Cheyenne) Taylor Browning, Chad, Craig (Maggie,) Cliff (Abby) Coppenbarger, father Harold (MaryAnn,) sisters Dawn Galen and Kris (James) Brown. Seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Kevin worked for Dupont and Galen Boyers. He loved slot car racing and hot rod cars. Visitation 2pm and service 3 pm on Saturday April 13, 2019. Cross Creek Baptist Mission Oak Grove Mo.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 11, 2019