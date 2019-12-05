|
Kevin W. Edwards Kevin W. Edwards, 59 of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on December 2, 2019. Kevin was born April 28, 1960 in Lawrence, Kansas to Francis L. and Peggy R. (Mayhugh) Edwards. He was a 1978 graduate of Truman High School in Independence, Missouri. Kevin married his high school sweetheart Anne (Magee) on October 10, 1981. Kevin is survived by his wife Anne and their 3 children Rachael, Keith, and Blake Edwards. His brother Scott Edwards, in-laws, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother Mark, his parents Peggy and Francis, and his sister-in-law Shelly. Kevin had worked in the car business in various management positions at multiple dealerships for 29 years, when he left to pursue his passion of being a professional Santa. Kevin had a prolific career with many private, public, and non-profit organizations across the KC Metro. His other passions included singing in the church choir/praise team, professional voice and theatre acting, and spending time with his family. Santa Kevin brought joy to the lives of many with his warm and gentle heart. He had an affinity for working with people with special needs and learned sign language. He was also proficient in the language of family. He taught his children the true meaning of love through his words and actions, his love for his wife, and his love for the Lord. "Celebrate, for today I sing in Heaven!" Kevin Edwards Visitation will be held Friday, December 6 from 5-8pm. The funeral service will be held Saturday, December 7 at 10:30am. Both will be at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, where he was an active member, 205 N Forest Ave, Liberty MO 64068. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Stephen Music Program.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 5, 2019