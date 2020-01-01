|
Kevin Wayne Pulliam Sr. Kevin Wayne Pulliam Sr. (Chubby or Pull as he was affectionately called by many) was born July 7, 1962, in Kansas City, Kansas to Henry Pulliam Sr. and Ida Pulliam. Kevin passed away on December 26, 2019, at KU Medical Center. His father Henry Pulliam Sr.; grandparent, Alexander Pulliam, Dave Anna Pulliam, Sarah Hoskins, and daughter-in-law Shamena Pulliam preceded him in death. Kevin attended Frank Rushton Elementary, Rosedale Middle School, and graduating from J.C. Harmon High School. Kevin Sr. loved sports and you could always count on him to debate who was going to win, lose, or draw as he always had an opinion right wrong or indifferent. He loved people and was often seen making sure that the seniors in the community were being taken care of. Whether it was ensuring they had the proper medications, nourishment, or even cutting their yards. Kevin Sr. was known by many in his community as he worked a variety of jobs, most recently working as a server for the City Union Mission Food Kitchen where assisted those less fortunate and making a positive impact on people's lives. Kevin Sr. was an asset and when his services were needed you could always count on him to come through. Kevin Sr. was baptized at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church by the late Rev. Otis Lloyd. Kevin leaves behind his mother, Ida M. Pulliam of Kansas City KS; children, Kevin Pulliam Jr. (Trina), Lorenzo Pulliam Sr., Dominique Pulliam Sr., and Katia Pulliam; his brothers, Henry Pulliam Jr. (Bridges), Jimmie Pulliam (Shelia), Jeffery Pulliam (Felicia); sisters Elizabeth Dianne Pulliam- Jackson (James), and Patricia Pulliam; his best friend and significant other, Staci Simmons; his grandchildren, Asia, Aliaha, Dominique Jr., Alexis, Kashira, and Lorenzo Jr., and a host of other family, friends, and neighbors. Visitation will be from 6-8pm Friday January 3rd, 2020 at the Overland Park Funeral Chapel, 8201 Metcalf. A second visitation will be from 9-11:00am Saturday January 4th, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 2706 Lake Ave, Kansas City, KS followed by a funeral service at 11:00am. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.overlandparkchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 1, 2020