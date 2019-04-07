Home

Gene Kidd Gene Kidd, 88, of Lenexa, KS, passed away April 3, 2019 at Westchester Village of Lenexa. Gene's gentle transition to heaven mirrored his life of care, respect and compassion for others. Gene was loved by many and was a true Southern gentleman. Visitation will be 6:00 pm, Tues., April 9 at Antioch Church, 5201 Antioch Rd., Overland Park, KS, followed by a memorial service at 7:00 pm. Burial will be Wed., 1:30 pm, April 10 at Leavenworth National Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 7, 2019
