Kim Celia Bicknell Obituary
Kim Celia Bicknell Kim Celia Bicknell, 60, concluded her lifelong battle with mental illness Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at her home in Kansas City, MO. Kim was born February 13, 1959 in Independence, MO to Calvin Fisher and Geraldine Fisher (Myers), and was part of a large blended family. She attended William Chrisman High School and worked as a computer programmer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City before she dedicated herself to her family as a homemaker. She lived in San Francisco, CA and Atlanta, GA for brief periods, but the majority of her life was based in the Kansas City area. She is survived by her husband Brad Bicknell, children Jeremy Norman, Curtis Bicknell, Cali Bicknell, Rylie Swain, grandchildren Jonathan Scheidt, Jacob Norman, Sophia Norman, great granddaughter Jo'Riyah Scheidt, daughter-in-law Sheila Norman, son-in-law Jackson Swain, and two loving cats. Services will be held Saturday May 11, 2019 at Redeemer Fellowship Kansas City, 3921 Baltimore Ave., Kansas City, MO 64111 at 3:00, followed by a Celebration of Life at 4:00 in the building next door. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Mental Health America of the Heartland at http://mhah.org/donate/.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 9, 2019
