Kim Winston Sorensen Kim Winston Sorensen, age 65, left this reality peacefully Feb. 17, 2019 at his residence in Kansas City, Mo. Kim was born on Jul. 28, 1953, at the Atlantic Memorial Hospital. Tough to the end, Kim was named after his uncle Kenneth Ward Winston, United States Marine Corp, Korea, and passed on at the same age of 65. Proceeded in passing by parents, Leo and Phyllis Sorensen, brother, Brian; Survived by brother Leo (Rick) Sorensen Jr., sisters Paulette and Linda. Memorial/celebration of Kim's life at local VFW Kansas City close to his home. In lieu of flowers he has asked that donations be given to the World Wildlife Fund and local PBS television. Uncle Kim will be missed greatly.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 28, 2019