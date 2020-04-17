Home

Kimberly A. McGilton Kimberly Ann McGilton (56) of Kansas City, MO passed away on Monday, April 13th after a year long battle with bladder cancer. She leaves behind 6 children and their spouses, 14 grand kids, her brother and sister and her beloved husband of 17 years, George. Kim will always be remembered for her infectious laughter, her love of traveling, reading and cooking. Kim loved her family very much and they will miss her dearly. She put up one hell of a fight against her cancer but in the end, she passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones. A Celebration of Life will be planned later this year. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the .
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 17, 2020
